WUSA
Close

DC Police looking for suspect in NW stabbing

WUSA 9:11 AM. EST February 03, 2018

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) -
DC Police are looking for a white male, 5'10 to 6'0" in height with a medium build, in connection with a stabbing Saturday, February 3, in the 4200 block of 14th Street, NW.

Police said the suspect was wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans.

© 2018 WUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories