DC Police looking for suspect in NW stabbing

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) -

DC Police are looking for a white male, 5'10 to 6'0" in height with a medium build, in connection with a stabbing Saturday, February 3, in the 4200 block of 14th Street, NW.

Police said the suspect was wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans.

Alert: Stabbing at 0504 hrs in the 4200 block of 14th St NW. Lookout for white male, 5'10"-6'0", medium build, wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans.



8466 pic.twitter.com/8XnIv1R6Hp — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) February 3, 2018

© 2018 WUSA-TV