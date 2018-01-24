DC police arrest 22 people, seize 17 pounds of marijuana in NW DC

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - DC police arrested 22 people in relation to a drug bust in NW DC on Saturday, January 20.

According to police, following numerous drug complaints, officer arrived at a business on the 1400 block of L Street, NW, at around 7 p.m.

Police then seized approximately 17 pounds of marijuana, 10 pounds of edibles, and 2 quarts of THC infused oils.

RELATED: What a change in pot policy means for DC, Maryland

The 22 people arrested were charged with crimes including possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

DC police shared photos of what they recovered on Twitter, which appears to include jars of marijuana, cookies and other edibles in individually-wrapped bags, and jars of oil. “This definitely looks like more than the legal amount to us!” police wrote on Twitter.

This definitely looks like more than the legal amount to us!



Due to ongoing drug complaints at a local establishment, MPD made 22 arrests and seized a mass amount of marijuana and THC products.#DCPolice We are #HereToHelp pic.twitter.com/SrRGcszpo3 — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) January 24, 2018

DC marijuana laws changed in 2015, when it became legal to adults 21 and older to possess two ounces or less of marijuana. Possessing more than 2 ounces, or selling marijuana, is illegal.

© 2018 WUSA-TV