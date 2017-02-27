DC parking meter rates are going up

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - D.C. parking meter rates are going up in the Penn Quarter and Chinatown neighborhoods in the District on Monday, according to a new parking meter rate schedule released by The District Department of Transportation (DDOT).

The rates, scheduled to come into effect on Feb 27, aim to improve parking availability through demand-based, adjustable pricing.

The impacted on-street parking is bounded by H Street NW, 3rd Street NW, E Street NW and 11th Street NW. Parking meter rates will vary from $1.50 to $3.25 per hour, dependent on the time and day of the week.

Provided by the District Department of Transportation

The rate increase is part of a pilot study seeking to "reduce the time needed to find parking, increase turnover of high-demand parking spaces, provide better parking information to motorists, and reduce congestion by adjusting prices based on observed demand for parking on a block-by-block basis," according to a press release by the DDOT.

Travelers can view pricing and real-time parking availability information using the parkDC or Voicepark mobile apps, and decals on the parking meters will offer pricing information. Additionally, more details about the parking rate adjustments are available on the ParkDC website.

