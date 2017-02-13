DC parents concerned over dangerous road

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Parents at a D.C. daycare are speaking out against a dangerous road they say is a tragedy waiting to happen.

Two parents whose children attend Freedie’s Beloved Childcare Center on Alabama Avenue in Hillcrest SE are concerned. They say getting their kids to the daycare “is a bit like frogger,”

“…Taking your chances crossing the street,” Wendell Hall Said.

“Unfortunately, I believe if someone gets hit that would make D.C. government pay attention to this neighborhood,” Willis Wright added.

Wright grew up in Hillcrest and said Alabama Avenue has always been a problem whether it’s the middle of the day or the evening rush.

“There are crosswalks and signs, but people don’t see them and there’s even a camera at the other end and [drivers] are going 40, 50 miles per hour,” said Wright. “[During rush hour] it’s backed up every day so people are doing all sorts of dangerous things to try to get to the light.”

“You also see a lot of kids getting off bus stops looking to get into their respective neighborhoods and they have to risk life and limb to get across the street to get home,” said Hall.

Jim Jordan rides his bicycle on the sidewalk and says it’s safer.

After years of complaints, the District Department of Transportation is conducting a traffic study of the four-mile stretch of Alabama Avenue that stretches from Congress Heights to Capitol Heights in Maryland. According to DDOT, Alabama Avenue was chosen because the corridor is one of 15 in D.C. that had more than one traffic-related death between 2010 and 2014.

Parents said possible solutions involved lights and enforcement.

“They can first fix the lights,” said Wright. “Get the timing right on Pennsylvania, Branch, and Alabama because they all work together in one big box, flashing lights for pedestrians, and unfortunately they need more camera tickets.”

In the meantime, parents are making sure their little ones know how to keep themselves safe so they can continue to grow and learn.

“I tell him there are a lot of cars and to hold my hand and stay away from the street,” explained Hall.

“And when we do cross the street we look both ways …because you never know,” added Wright.

Freedie’s Daycare has been located on Alabama Avenue for more than 20 years and no children or parent have ever been hurt.

DDOT is holding a series of public meetings before making its final recommendation in July 2017.

If you’d like to attend a meeting or leave DDOT a comment about Alabama Avenue traffic, click here>>

(© 2017 WUSA)