DC neighborhood throwing Barack Obama a birthday party

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - It may be Barack Obama’s birthday, but he won’t be the only one celebrating Friday night for #ObamaDay.
The Shaw neighborhood is throwing a birthday bash for the 56-year-old.
Of course, the Obamas are invited. After all, they live just two miles away in Kalorama, but so far they haven’t returned the RSVP.
PREVIOUS: This woman invited the Obamas to her wedding — and got a response
The real deal may not be there, however, Obama impersonator Larry Graves will be around to remind residents what the White House was like a year ago, and life-size cardboard cutouts of Mr. and Mrs. Obama will be available for selfies.
Plan on taking a selfie with a distinguished looking gentleman at tonight's @BarackObama Birthday party in #shawdc https://t.co/Ab4aVaxIZ4 pic.twitter.com/7Zqebc38Sl— Shaw Main Streets (@shawmainstreets) August 4, 2017
There will be specials on Obama-themed food and drinks (think Hawaiian). DJ Black President aka DJ Black Santa will be there spinning some of Obama’s favorite songs and “Believe: The Story of Barack Obama” will be screened outdoors.
Wanna say “Thanks, Obama”? Well, attendees can do just that on a giant birthday card that will be given to Mr. Obama afterwards, according to the Shaw Main Streets Facebook page.
Here is a list of participating restaurants and bars, along with their specials:
- Pizza D’Oro, 717 T Street, NW: 12” Hawaiian pizza for $9.99 from 7-9 PM
- Service Bar, 926-928 U Street, NW: special cocktail to toast Mr. Obama with
- Kiss Lounge, 637 T Street, NW: Obama Happy Hour Specials from 6-8 PM (Obama Wings and Fries (Buffalo and BBQ mix with Awaze sauce: $10; Obama Cocktail—Hennessy, orange and pineapple juice, and Sprite: $10; and Obama Hennessy Shots: $6. Hennessy Cognac created a special blend for Barack Obama's first inauguration)
- Half Smoke, 651 Florida Avenue, NW: 50% off drinks to customers mentioning the event
Another year older, but the same phenomenal guy I married nearly 25 years ago. Happy birthday, @BarackObama -- we love you so much! pic.twitter.com/3WrcGiKgz1— Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) August 4, 2017
Happy Birthday @BarackObama! Hope you get some balloons. I love a good balloon. #HBD44— Bill Clinton (@billclinton) August 4, 2017
© 2017 WUSA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs