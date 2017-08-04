DC neighborhood throwing Barack Obama a birthday party

WASHINGTON - AUGUST 04: U.S. President Barack Obama points to guests watching his departure as they shout "Happy Birthday" to him August 4, 2010 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Win McNamee, 2010 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - It may be Barack Obama’s birthday, but he won’t be the only one celebrating Friday night for #ObamaDay.

The Shaw neighborhood is throwing a birthday bash for the 56-year-old.

Of course, the Obamas are invited. After all, they live just two miles away in Kalorama, but so far they haven’t returned the RSVP.

PREVIOUS: This woman invited the Obamas to her wedding — and got a response

The real deal may not be there, however, Obama impersonator Larry Graves will be around to remind residents what the White House was like a year ago, and life-size cardboard cutouts of Mr. and Mrs. Obama will be available for selfies.

Plan on taking a selfie with a distinguished looking gentleman at tonight's @BarackObama Birthday party in #shawdc https://t.co/Ab4aVaxIZ4 pic.twitter.com/7Zqebc38Sl — Shaw Main Streets (@shawmainstreets) August 4, 2017

There will be specials on Obama-themed food and drinks (think Hawaiian). DJ Black President aka DJ Black Santa will be there spinning some of Obama’s favorite songs and “Believe: The Story of Barack Obama” will be screened outdoors.

Wanna say “Thanks, Obama”? Well, attendees can do just that on a giant birthday card that will be given to Mr. Obama afterwards, according to the Shaw Main Streets Facebook page.

Here is a list of participating restaurants and bars, along with their specials:

Pizza D’Oro, 717 T Street, NW: 12” Hawaiian pizza for $9.99 from 7-9 PM

Service Bar, 926-928 U Street, NW: special cocktail to toast Mr. Obama with

Kiss Lounge, 637 T Street, NW: Obama Happy Hour Specials from 6-8 PM (Obama Wings and Fries (Buffalo and BBQ mix with Awaze sauce: $10; Obama Cocktail—Hennessy, orange and pineapple juice, and Sprite: $10; and Obama Hennessy Shots: $6. Hennessy Cognac created a special blend for Barack Obama's first inauguration)

Half Smoke, 651 Florida Avenue, NW: 50% off drinks to customers mentioning the event

Another year older, but the same phenomenal guy I married nearly 25 years ago. Happy birthday, @BarackObama -- we love you so much! pic.twitter.com/3WrcGiKgz1 — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) August 4, 2017

Happy Birthday @BarackObama! Hope you get some balloons. I love a good balloon. #HBD44 — Bill Clinton (@billclinton) August 4, 2017

© 2017 WUSA-TV