DC music festival puts sounds of the city on full blast

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The sound of Washington will be on full blast this week in D.C.

The 4-day Sounds of the City music festival is shining the spotlight on the District’s music scene.

In the 60’s and 70’s, it was the likes of Go-Go greats the Young Senators, Chuck Brown, and the Soul Searchers.

Today, artists like Ace Cosgrove are burning up the scene.

The festival is organized by DC Music Download website founder Stephanie Williams. She discussed the event on WUSA9’s Off Script with Bruce Johnson. You can watch the full interview above.

You can learn more about the Sounds of the City here.

