WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - People all across the DMV took time to enjoy the GRAMMY Awards Sunday night.

Songbyrd Music House, in Adams Morgan, was a popular destination for music fans. The restaurant and bar gave out prizes and held a karaoke show.

"The GRAMMYs are really the Super Bowl of music," said co-owner Joe Lapan. "At least when it comes to watching it and getting together with your friends."

Chloe Detrick was one of the people who attended Songbyrd Sunday. She said she enjoys watching the Grammy's.

"The fashion's awesome," she said. "The performances are great."

