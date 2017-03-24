DC mayor offers plan to curb missing kid cases

As D.C. is thrust into the national spotlight over its missing children cases, Mayor Muriel Bowser has taken action to put an end to the problem.



On Friday, the mayor unveiled six new initiatives to keep children safe and sound.



Some of her ideas include increasing the number of MPD officers who work in the department's Children and Family Services Division, identifying more grant money to provide to non-profits who work with runaway youth, and expanding the MPD Missing Persons webpage to include more information about all the children in the city who go missing.

"That's going to be very helpful," said MPD Commander Chanel Dickerson.



She has been credited with bringing attention to the city's missing persons cases over social media. Dickerson said the initiatives show D.C.'s leaders want to solve this problem.

"All the city agencies, and the Mayor, is committed to helping the children of D.C.," she said.





Some local advocacy groups also told WUSA9 they're pleased with the plan. Phylicia Henry, director of operations at Courtney's House, said the following:



"The six new initiatives to improve the delivery of services and response to sex trafficked youth and missing children in the District of Columbia is a step in the right direction. Specifically, the focus on expanding grant opportunities for direct service organizations will increase the capacity to provide a safe environment where survivors and their families can heal, recover and develop hopeful, dignified and influential lives."

Both Courtney's House and FAIR Girls work to bring attention to the issue of human trafficking in the District. FAIR Girls' Founding Executive Director Andrea Powell said she would have liked to seen language that addresses the problem of human trafficking.

"The police department has a human trafficking department and a youth division, so let's create a position that works as a liason between both," Powell said. "Let's make sure that the city requires that every person in the District of Columbia is educated as to what trafficking is."



MPD claims the city's recent string of missing children cases were not tied to human trafficking. However, the mayor's office also said in a statement that such cases are generally underreported.

