DC man arrested for NE homicide

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A D.C. man has been arrested in connection with a Northeast homicide.
Police have charged 59-year-old Samuel Davis with first degree murder.
It happened Oct. 28 in the in the 1700 block of Benning Road shortly after 10 p.m.
Officers responded to the location for a ‘trouble call’. Police said when officers arrived, they found the victim dead at the scene.
Officials determined the cause of death to be asphyxiation and has been ruled a homicide.
The victim’s name has not been released at this time.
