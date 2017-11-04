WUSA
DC man arrested for NE homicide

Sheila Wright, WUSA 1:47 PM. EDT November 04, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A D.C. man has been arrested in connection with a Northeast homicide.

Police have charged 59-year-old Samuel Davis with first degree murder.

It  happened Oct. 28 in the in the 1700 block of Benning Road shortly after 10 p.m.

Officers responded to the location for a ‘trouble call’.  Police said when officers arrived, they found the victim dead at the scene.

Officials determined the cause of death to be asphyxiation and has been ruled a homicide.

The victim’s name has not been released at this time.
 

