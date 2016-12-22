DC man admits making bomb threats for own amusement

Union Station (Photo: Laura Barczewski)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A man suspected in a series of hoax bomb threats at or near landmarks in D.C. told police he made the calls because he was “high and upset” and thought it would be “funny.”

The FBI arrested James Cherry on Dec. 16. In a previous interview with agents, the FBI said he admitted to phoning in three bomb threats this summer: one at Union Station, one near the White House, and one near McPherson Square Metro Station.

Cherry stayed on the scene while crews responded near the Metro station.

“I just wanted to see everyone react,” he told agents in November. “Bombs make people react. I like to watch people react.”

Court documents included transcripts of what Cherry allegedly told 911 operators.

July 25, 2016 at 6:20 p.m.

Caller stated: “There is no emergency. This is a motherf***ing (inaudible). There is two God d*** bombs ready to go off in this building, one building 1818 Pennsylvania Ave, next building is three blocks away. You figure it out, you figure it out."

MPD: "What is your name?"

Caller responded: "Your mama."

July 27, 2016 at 5:06 p.m.

Caller stated: "There are eight bombs, eight bombs at Union Station set to go off. I'm going to kill all of you white motherf***ers, all you white people. You white American pigs. All of you will f***ing die. Union Station."

Cherry told FBI agents he was frustrated the last few months because he believed immigrants were taking all the jobs, and he couldn’t find a job.

He gave this handwritten statement to “clean his slate.”

“Nov. 15,16 I James Cherry I fully acknuge that back in July of this year, I made some call to 911, making false bomd threat to subways, and other places in D.C. at the time Iwas Drank ng a lot and somking weed I really can’t remember it all, Bu the calls was made from my phone s. Sow there For I mad the calls non one else did, and I am truly sory for all of this .There was othere calls I made about guy with gun’s in the subway. These calls where make, fer joking to see what happes as I said before, there could be more call, I just can’t remember them, or when.”

On Thursday, a judge ordered Cherry to remain behind bars pending further proceedings. Cherry’s next court date is Jan. 12. He faces three charges.