DC licenses to change after formal name prompts confusion

(Photo: WUSA9) (Photo: Hughes, Mallory)

WASHINGTON (AP) - Washington city officials are making a change to driver's licenses they hope will allay the confusion some residents have encountered among people who don't think they live on American soil.

The Washington Post reports the city government is ditching the formal "District of Columbia" on licenses and reverting to "Washington, D.C."

The change comes after residents reported ID-related issues at concession stands, liquor stores and airports.

Lucinda Babers is the director of the District Department of Motor Vehicles. She tells the newspaper the change "better represents the city and will reduce confusion."

The change will take effect in June for people renewing their license of applying for a new one. Existing licenses will be valid until they expire.

© 2017 Associated Press