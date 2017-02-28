DC leaders, allies to introduce statehood bills

Children ride bikes past the Capitol Rotunda on Capitol Hill July 10, 2014 in Washington, DC (Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI, AFP/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) - Despite the political tide turning against them, District of Columbia leaders are pushing ahead with their efforts to turn the nation's capital into the 51st state.

RELATED: Statehood passed for DC, now needs Congressional approval



Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton, a Democrat who represents the District in Congress, will introduce a statehood bill on Wednesday, as she does in every Congress. Democratic Sen. Tom Carper of Delaware will introduce a similar bill in the Senate.



And Mayor Muriel Bowser will formally petition Congress to admit the District as a state by approving a constitution submitted by city leaders.



Norton points to the growing number of co-sponsors for her bill as a sign of progress.



Most Republicans oppose statehood, and the new Republican Congress has signaled that it intends to intervene more aggressively in local affairs in the overwhelmingly Democratic city.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.