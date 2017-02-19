D.C. kayaker on the water for a good cause

(Photo: Janelle Baliko)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - It’s not exactly boating season yet but one D.C. kayaker decided to hit the water in hopes of ‘paying’ or in her case, ‘paddling it forward.’

“Yeah I’ve spent probably the better half of my life on the sidelines with that,” said Janelle Baliko. The ‘that’ she’s referring to is Crohn’s Disease, which affected her ability to properly digest food since she was 12 years old. She tells us she had six surgeries.

“So much pain. You could be in so much pain that you’re just curled-up on the floor just waiting out the pain,” said Baliko. That’s why she never thought she’d get into the sport. Now she is and Sunday, decided to hit the Potomac.

Getting on the water is a very important physical accomplishment for Baliko. The D.C. resident says she’s now in Crohn’s remission and has been enjoying kayaking as a therapeutic hobby ever since. Sunday’s trip, however, is not for her.

“Today this is all about Bobby Adams,” she said.

Baliko tell us her long-time friend named Bobby Adams was recently diagnosed with Colon Cancer for the fourth time. It’s also Stage 4. Baliko says Adams is 44 years old.

The two friends grew up together in St. Mary’s County, Adams says.

“These are the most humble people. They’re used to being on the giving end no matter what…but now we’re talking about mounting, you now more mounting treatment bills, medical bills, and every day expenses,” said Baliko.

Adding another four to the story, Baliko decided to kayak four miles for her friend.

She’s fundraising with ever stroke but if she wasn’t fundraising, Baliko believes just the act of doing something for him is incredibly important.

“Even if it’s just a quick text or an email or a phone call or something like that, it makes a world of difference and you could be reaching that person on the day they need it the most.”

It’s support she received when she battled Crohn’s Disease and is now trying to ‘pay,’ or in this case, ‘paddling it forward.’ She may not be in shape for that four mile trip this early in the season, but said, “It’s nothing compared to what Bobby and Angela are going through right now.”

Baliko is also planning a larger fundraiser with more kayakers in a few months. For now, she just hopes her trip will inspire others to reach out to those in need and inspire her friend to keep fighting.

To donate, click here.

