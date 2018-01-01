WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A D.C. father was shot and left to die in a Southeast, D.C. apartment building.

Police said Dante Coleman was killed near 1st and Yuma Streets in the Washington Highlands area on Friday.

It is not the first time Coleman’s family was hit with deadly violence.

Coleman’s mother was also killed six years ago in Prince George’s County.

“We just want to find justice for what happened to my mom and get this killer off the streets,” Coleman said in a tribute video.

Coleman was a teenager at the time when he was seeking justice for his mother in 2011.

Police said Shawnta Coleman was shot to death in her car in Bladensburg while her baby was in the car.

The killer was never found.

“It’s not going to change nothing,” Dante Coleman said in the tribute video on YouTube. “It’s not going to change nothing knowing that she’s not coming back.”

Six years later, police found Donte shot several times in an apartment building hallway.

Family members told WUSA9 Coleman lived in the building with his one-year-old son and his child’s mother.

Investigators have not found the gunman, but WUSA9 spotted several security cameras at the building which included one at the front door.

Police would not reveal if the cameras are working or if the department has footage from the night of the shooting in evidence.

Coleman is related to well-known D.C.-area rapper Kiara Simone who wrote on Facebook about how much she loved her nephew and that she does not know how much more her family can take.

Dante Coleman is described as kind, smart, and funny.

The 20-year-old faced minor theft charges in the past, but his family said he turned his life around and was looking for a job.

Loved ones are calling the loss unimaginable and unexpected.

A GoFundMe campaign was created by the family to ask for the community’s help burying Dante and supporting his son as the family now begins seeking justice for yet another loved one.

Dante Coleman’s funeral is planned for Saturday, January 6, 2018 at Harvest Assembly Baptist Church (8012 Fordson Road Alexandria, VA 22306).

The viewing will begin at 10:00 a.m.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.



© 2018 WUSA-TV