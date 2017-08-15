DC Holocaust survivor responds to Trump's remarks on Charlottesville

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - DC resident and Holocaust Survivor Alfred Munzer said he was disappointed after President Donald Trump's latest remarks on Charlottesville.



Munzer was born in Holland in 1941 while the country was under Nazi occupation. His family had to go into hiding. Both Munzer and his mother survived the Holocaust. However, his two sisters would ultimately die at Auschwitz.

RELATED: Trump defends Charlottesville statements: 'I like to know the facts'



Munzer told WUSA9 that the President has not done enough to forcefully condemn hate groups and hate speech in America. He added the President was wrong to condemn "many sides" following this weekend's gathering of White nationalists in Charlottesville.

"He had to be prompted and he really seemed to take his words back," Munzer said. "There is a tremendous difference between people who are promoting hate speech and people who are there to promote and speak up against hate speech."

He said all of the country's leaders need to speak up against hatred.



"There should be no question, in anybody's mind, our educators, our religious leaders, political leaders, they all need to speak up," Münzer said.

© 2017 WUSA-TV