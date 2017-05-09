DC gets first look at new Apple store in Carnegie Library

Carnegie Library (Source: Library of Congress)

WASHINGTON (AP) - Apple has set its sights on taking over the Carnegie Library in Washington's Mount Vernon Square.

The company presented the project to the neighborhood Advisory Neighborhood Commission on Monday.

Apple officials say they plan to restore the building to its original grandeur and make Carnegie a place to hold community events including coding classes for children and public concerts.

Apple Retail's Senior Design Director B.J. Siegel says finding historic buildings rooted in their communities are integral to the experience Apple seeks to create.

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser says in a statement that an Apple store there could link Washington's rich history to the city's economic renaissance.

Named after the steel tycoon and philanthropist Andrew Carnegie, the library opened in 1903 as the first desegregated building in Washington.

