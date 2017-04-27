WUSA
DC garage being ventilated after CO incident

WUSA 7:16 AM. EDT April 27, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Firefighters in D.C. have been ventilating a garage in Northwest due to high levels of carbon monoxide. 

Gasoline-powered washers were being used in a closed off garage area, according to D.C. Fire. This is the second time in a week an incident like this has happened. 

The incident happened at 900 F Street in Northwest, D.C. 

No injuries were reported, however at least 12 people were evaluated. 

 

