DC FOOD PORN: 22-year-old Instagrammer amasses huge following

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Meet 22-year-old Justin Schuble, the owner of the hugely influential Instagram account DC Food Porn. It's an account dedicated to amazing photos of DC's most delicious foods.





He started the account when he was a freshman in college. "I started DC Food Porn in college. "Originally, it was called "Freshman Foodie, " and that was during my freshman year at Georgetown," said Schuble. "I changed the name. I wanted something a little more risque, a little more memorable....and there DC Food Porn was born."

Today, DC Food Porn has more than 180,000 followers. And it is more than just an Instagram page; it's a media company that has worked with huge clients like Pepsi, McDonald's, and Uber.

Schuble usually shoots in the daytime, taking advantage of the natural light. His shoots can last a few hours.

There are a lot of behind-the-scenes work that goes into each photo--phone calls, meetings and more. "People, think I walk in, take a couple of pictures and post them, but there is so much that goes into running a food blog," said Schuble.

"Some things fall on the ground, the food gets cold, it can be a couple of hours of shooting before I get to eat anything. So I think it's really fun to see how all of that translates into one photo," Schuble said.

After shooting, Schuble heads to a coffee shop to edit and uses several apps to pick out the best filters. From there, he posts the picture, and within minutes, his account his flooded with hundreds of likes and shares. People fill his comments with heart-eye emojis and love. His photos are so popular that they can attract dozens of new customers to local restaurants. Catherine Ker, the General Manager of Pearl Dive Oyster Bar said Schuble does a lot for the D.C. restaurant community.

"I'm personally a follower of him on social media. I use his Instagram to discover new places in town to eat and drink," Ker said. "We hope that a few posts from him will allow us to capture some guests that we might not get otherwise."

Schuble said he is excited about the newfound popularity and influence. "It's just really exciting to see how it started off as nothing and as a hobby and it's grown to be so big that I can do it as a full-time career," he said.

RELATED: Healthy options for breakfast, lunch, and dinner

He never thought he would reach 100,000 followers, let alone over 180,000 followers. "It was just really exciting to see that sort of goal that I never expected to reach, get there."

"Looking forward, 250,000 would be great. 500,000 and then a million, it's hard to know when you have reached that cap, but for now, I am just trying to put out great content and the more people that follow, the better.

Now he has his eyes set on a bigger goal: 1 million followers. But until he gets there, Schuble is focused on putting out great content and the more people who follow him, the better.

© 2017 WUSA-TV