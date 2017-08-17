DC FOOD PORN: 22-year-old Instagrammer amasses huge following

After shooting, Schuble heads to a coffee shop to edit and uses several apps to pick out the best filters.
From there, he posts the picture, and within minutes, his account his flooded with hundreds of likes and shares. People fill his comments with heart-eye emojis and love.
His photos are so popular that they can attract dozens of new customers to local restaurants. Catherine Ker, the General Manager of Pearl Dive Oyster Bar said Schuble does a lot for the D.C. restaurant community.
"I'm personally a follower of him on social media. I use his Instagram to discover new places in town to eat and drink," Ker said. "We hope that a few posts from him will allow us to capture some guests that we might not get otherwise."
Schuble said he is excited about the newfound popularity and influence. "It's just really exciting to see how it started off as nothing and as a hobby and it's grown to be so big that I can do it as a full-time career," he said.
He never thought he would reach 100,000 followers, let alone over 180,000 followers. "It was just really exciting to see that sort of goal that I never expected to reach, get there."
"Looking forward, 250,000 would be great. 500,000 and then a million, it's hard to know when you have reached that cap, but for now, I am just trying to put out great content and the more people that follow, the better.
Now he has his eyes set on a bigger goal: 1 million followers. But until he gets there, Schuble is focused on putting out great content and the more people who follow him, the better.
