DC Firefighters rescue a man from trash chute

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A bizarre rescue in D.C., where firefighters pulled a man out of a trash chute early Sunday morning.

A DC Fire & EMS spokesperson says the incident happened around 3 a.m. at 777 7th St. NW. That’s the “Residences at Gallery Place” apartment building in the Chinatown section of D.C.

DC Fire & EMS tweeted out photos of the rescue. Their spokesperson says the man rescued thought he dropped his girlfriend’s cell phone down the trash chute with the garbage and leaned-in to look down. This is all according to the man rescued. The man placed a hand on the back wall of the chute but his hand slipped, and he fell from the third floor.

DCFEMS pumped fresh air into the chute and used a harness-haul method to pull the man out. There were no injuries reported, and he was released after.



Many of the neighbors did not know of the reported rescue.



“I’m never going to have any of my belongings in my hand when I throw the trash down!” said Malissa Gilanchi after seeing the Tweets.



Did he find the girlfriend’s phone? The DC Fire & EMS spokesperson says they are not sure what happened to it, but they know the man was able to call 911 on his cell phone.



