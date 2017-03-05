DC fire station to reopen after $9 million renovation

(Photo: ThinkStock) (Photo: seen_by_streb, picwill)

WASHINGTON (AP) - One of the busiest fire stations in downtown Washington is about to reopen.

Mayor Muriel Bowser will be on hand Monday for the reopening of Engine Company 16 on 13th Street, Northwest.

The station was built in 1932 and was Washington's first four-bay firehouse. It's been closed for months for a $9 million renovation.

The mayor's office says the renovations have made the station more energy efficient and will allow firefighters and paramedics to take safer routes when they respond to calls.

