DC elementary school reopens Monday after bed bug infestation

Savoy Elementary School

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Students at Savoy Elementary school in Southeast D.C. will return to school Monday morning after the school closed due to a bed bug infestation.

The school has been shut for three weeks.

Crews removed all the soft materials where those bugs like to live and then gave the school a thorough cleaning.

In the meantime, students went to class at Ferebee Hope School.

Now that Savoy has passed a post-cleaning inspection, students can now return.

