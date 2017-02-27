DC elementary school re-opens after bed bug infestation

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - More than 300 students streamed into Alfred Kiger Savoy Elementary School Monday, after months of bed bug and pest concerns caused the building to close.

Crews sealed off the school in Southeast D.C. for three weeks, sending students from kindergarten through fifth grade to a temporary building north of Union Station.

“We closed the school out of an abundance of caution to make sure that we could do a deep cleaning,” said Eugene Pinkard Jr., deputy chief of school turnaround and performance. “We replaced the soft materials like carpets, to make sure there are no more concerns about unwanted pests in the building.”

Complaints of bed bugs and rodents began late last year, extending into early February.

The school temporarily closed Feb. 5, sending 349 students to Ferebee-Hope Elementary School, more than five miles away.

“We had a thorough inspection by city agencies, including the operations team from D.C. Public Schools and the Department of General Services to make sure the building is ready for the kids,” Pinkard said. “I think they’ll see the effects of the work that we’ve done.”

Some students ran for the final stretch of their journey to school, with parents eager to see the building for themselves.

“It seems as though the school system had a good handle on the problem,” said parent Stephen Brooks in an interview Monday. “I know some parents mentioned they weren’t informed. But when I heard about it, the school was already taking steps to solve the problem.”

D.C. Public Schools Press Secretary Michelle Lerner said the building would see regular inspections, ensuring bed bugs and other pests remain outside the classrooms.

School officials could not immediately provide a price tag for the cleanup efforts which extended three weeks.

“I can certainly feel for the parents and their concerns,” Pinkard said. “We’re excited to have them back and we’re excited to have them view the classrooms.”

