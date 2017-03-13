DC deploys snow team ahead of late-season snowstorm

Large plow trucks during a winter snow storm on a snow covered road in New Hampshire. (Photo: MotoWorks, MotoWorks)

WASHINGTON (AP) - Officials in the nation's capital say the District Snow Team will be fully deployed as a late-season snowstorm moves into the region.

More than 200 plows are scheduled to be on their posts Monday night. Mayor Muriel Bowser says in a statement that the city government is using every resource as it prepares for the snowfall.



The National Weather Service is forecasting 6 to 8 inches of snow in Washington.

Crews began pretreating streets and highways on Sunday with a mix of brine and beet juice that slows ice forming on roads and they're pretreating major roads and residential routes with rock salt and brine on Monday.



Officials are advising property owners to spread rock salt, deicer or non-clumping kitty litter on sidewalks to prevent slips and falls.

