DC Del. Norton resting after minor procedure

WUSA 8:10 PM. EST January 16, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - D.C. Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton is recovering from a procedure after a bout with norovirus.

The long-time congresswoman’s office sent a brief email Monday evening confirming she underwent surgery and “is in the process of making a full recovery.”

The statement said doctors removed scar tissue related to the norovirus bug.

Del. Norton is said to be resting comfortably.

