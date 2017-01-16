DC Del. Norton resting after minor procedure

TO GO WITH AFP STORY US-SOCIETY-HISTORY-RACISM BY IVAN COURONNE Washington DC Congressional Democratic Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton speaks about the 1963 March on Washington for civil rights and racial equality during an interview with AFP in her office on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on August 22, 2013. Holmes Norton, who was active on the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee for the march, will participate in a full week of activities ahead of the 50th anniversary of the march and Martin Luther King, Jr's historic "I have a dream" speech on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial. AFP PHOTO / Saul LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: SAUL LOEB, 2013 AFP)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - D.C. Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton is recovering from a procedure after a bout with norovirus.

The long-time congresswoman’s office sent a brief email Monday evening confirming she underwent surgery and “is in the process of making a full recovery.”

The statement said doctors removed scar tissue related to the norovirus bug.

Del. Norton is said to be resting comfortably.

