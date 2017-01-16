DC Del. Norton resting after minor procedure

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - D.C. Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton is recovering from a procedure after a bout with norovirus.
The long-time congresswoman’s office sent a brief email Monday evening confirming she underwent surgery and “is in the process of making a full recovery.”
The statement said doctors removed scar tissue related to the norovirus bug.
Del. Norton is said to be resting comfortably.
