Classroom desks used at Decker College await auction Friday, Feb. 10, 2006 at the site of the former school in Louisville, Ky. Decker, a for-profit trade school run by former Massachusetts Gov. William Weld, is now closed, mired in bankruptcy proceedings and under FBI investigation in a case that has cast a long shadow over Weld's bid to become the next governor of New York. (AP Photo/Brian Bohannon) (Photo: BRIAN BOHANNON ASSOCIATED PRESS)

WASHINGTON (WUSA) - A Southeast D.C. daycare has been evacuated after reports of a gas leak, D.C. Fire and EMS said.

The gas leak was reported around 9 a.m. at Sunshine Early Learning Center.

Officials the leak has been contained.

The children are sheltering next door or at a location across the street.

Washington Gas is responding to the scene.