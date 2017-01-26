DC Council considers slash to commercial taxes east of Anacostia River

WASHINGTON, DC (WUSA9) - It's no secret that east of the Anacostia River, the economy can be pretty sluggish. That's why the D.C. Council is considering a new bill to try and spur more business in the area. The plan is to cut the commercial tax rate east of the river from $1.65 per $100 of assessed value to $0.85 per $100, the equivalent to the residential tax rate.

The bill, titled the East End Commercial Real Property Tax Rate Reduction Act of 2017, was first proposed by council member Vincent Gray, and has been co-sponsored by Jack Evans, Kenyan McDuffie and Trayon White. It's now being considered by the Committee on Finance and Revenue, which is chaired by Evans.

"Ward seven and ward eight are the next two wards to really have that robust growth," said Evans. "But we have to move it along with bids like we did in other parts of the city... And I think that will go a long way towards getting the attention of people who want to develop."

The tax cut would decrease city revenue by about $2 million per year, according to city estimates. But Evans said he's hopeful that eventually it will spur more businesses, and thus increase the money coming in.

"If we were to give this incentive," he said. "You may have an initial decline in property tax revenue. But on the other hand, if you do get the businesses to re-locate there, the money they will produce will more than offset the revenue we lose by providing the incentive."

Some community members told WUSA9 that action like this is desperately needed in the area.

"There's not too many businesses here over the River," said Tiara Jeter, who lives near Benning Road in Southeast.

"We need more businesses," said another man. "Because everybody out here needs jobs."

Community member Kamani MarcusEl said the bill is a start, but said without improvements to the area, businesses won't come. That's why he called it a Catch 22.

"More funds should be kicked in," he said. "And more activities for the youth. And also for the people that live here. Because they'll take their business elsewhere. There's nothing here."

City Council would have to hold a hearing on this bill before it could become law. Evans said he is hopeful that the changes will be in place by the start of 2018.

