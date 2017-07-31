DC community saves vintage Uptown Theater sign

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - It was a short, but tough battle for a D.C. community to save the Uptown Movie Theater sign in Cleveland Park.

AMC Theaters, which owns the art deco Uptown Theater, had petitioned Monday morning to take down the historic sign. But after several calls by WUSA9 and a community that wouldn't back down, the theater giant has changed its mind.

"That would be a mistake. This is a legend in this town," said Richard Boudreau, a longtime Cleveland Park resident.

The original plan was for the company to take down the Uptown sign, which has stood outside the movie theater since 1936, and replace it with a new AMC sign. The company had sent renderings to the Historic Preservation Review Board for a case hearing September 28th.

However, just hours after WUSA9 contacted AMC, a spokesperson told us that based off community feedback, they will keep the sign and upgrade it with LED lighting.

