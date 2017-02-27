WUSA
DC celebrates 1 year anniversary of the return of streetcar

WUSA 1:37 PM. EST February 27, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) -- Monday marks the first anniversary of the return of streetcar service to Washington, D.C. 

PREVIOUS: DC streetcars begin full service

The project cost more than $200,000 and was delayed for years. 

DDOT finally launched the service along H Street Corridor last February in Northeast, D.C. 

The streetcars make eight stops every 10 to 15 minutes. 

The service remains free one year later. 

 

 

(© 2017 WUSA)


