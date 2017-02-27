DC celebrates 1 year anniversary of the return of streetcar

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) -- Monday marks the first anniversary of the return of streetcar service to Washington, D.C.
The project cost more than $200,000 and was delayed for years.
DDOT finally launched the service along H Street Corridor last February in Northeast, D.C.
The streetcars make eight stops every 10 to 15 minutes.
The service remains free one year later.
