DC celebrates 1 year anniversary of the return of streetcar

This streetcar on H Street in Northeast DC won't be picking up any passengers in 2014 (Photo: Delia Goncalves/WUSA)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) -- Monday marks the first anniversary of the return of streetcar service to Washington, D.C.

The project cost more than $200,000 and was delayed for years.

DDOT finally launched the service along H Street Corridor last February in Northeast, D.C.

The streetcars make eight stops every 10 to 15 minutes.

The service remains free one year later.

