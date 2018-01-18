DC bars and restaurants prepare for possible shutdown

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - DC businesses are keeping an eye on Capitol Hill as Congress continues to work on a deal to avert a government shutdown.

Bars and restaurants dot Pennsylvania Avenue SE in Washington, DC, just a few blocks away from the Capitol.

One such establishment is Stanton & Greene. General Manager Jeremie Sterlin told WUSA9 he remains optimistic Congress will avoid a shutdown.

"I'm pretty confident that they are going to make a decision before the deadline," he said.

However, Sterlin added if a shutdown does occur, it does not necessarily mean the end of the world for his business. He said more customers could come in.

"If they are going to have more time on their hands, are they going to be staying home or are they going to come out to drink?" Sterlin said.

In 2013, many bars and restaurants catered to federal workers with special deals during that year's shutdown.

