WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - DC bars are taking advantage of the impending government shutdown to offer discounted drinks.

Capitol Lounge, a bar that has become a favorite haunt for Hill staffers, is offering $5 cocktails for federal employees starting at 12:01 a.m. Saturday morning if the government shuts down. The deal will last through the shutdown.

The cocktail menu, released on Twitter, is politically-themed. It features drinks reference various politicians, such as the "C'mon Chuck," and the "To Flake or Not to Flake?"

The special mirrors the one they offered during the 2013 shutdown, during which they offered $1 Jameson Gingers after midnight.

$1 Jameson Gingers at midnight (until 1am). #ShutdownSpecial — Capitol Lounge (@CapLounge) September 30, 2013

Roofer's Union in Adam's Morgan will also be offering drink deals with some politically-named cocktails. The "Trumpty Dumpty Sat On a Wall" and "Orange Toddler," which already appear on the menu, will be $6, which is half the price they typically are. In the event of the shutdown, the deal will begin on Monday evening through the rest of the shutdown and will be available to everyone.

Carmine's, an Italian restaurant on 7th St., will be offering a "bittersweet" cocktail called the "Hard Times Cocktail" for $12 as well as their happy hour menu all day for the duration of the shutdown. You can even get an extra meatball for every happy hour item ordered, granted you have a valid government ID.

Govt Employees, @CarminesNYC will send an extra meatball your way if there’s a shutdown and extend happy hour specials 🍝 pic.twitter.com/cOlHrNei0e — Tommy McFLY (@TommyMcFLY) January 19, 2018

This isn't the first time local restaurants and bars have responded to political situations with drink specials. `For example, The Bird offers “Moscow Muellers” and other specials whenever someone from the Trump administration is indicted by Robert Mueller. Meanwhile, when former FBI Director James Comey was called to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee, several bars opened early to watch.

