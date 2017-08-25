DC, Baltimore some of the worst bed bug cities in America

WASHINGTON - The District of Columbia is a top destination for tourists, but it’s also on a list no city wants to be on.
According to the 2017 Terminix rankings, Washington is the 13th worst city in America when it comes to bed bugs. Just up I-95, Baltimore was worse off, coming in as the 11th worst city.
Terminix created the list based on the highest number of actual bed bug services from Jan. 1 through June 30.
The 20 worst bed bug cities are…
1. Cleveland
2. Cincinnati
3. Detroit
4. Las Vegas
5. Denver
6. Houston
7. Phoenix
8. Indianapolis
9. Oklahoma City
10. Philadelphia
11. Baltimore
12. Pittsburgh
13. Washington, D.C.
14. Tuscon
15. San Francisco
16. St. Louis
17. Atlanta
18. Tampa
19. Memphis
20. San Diego
