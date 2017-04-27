Dancing DC kindergartners win hearts and views
If you're feeling blue, boy do we have the cure for you! The dancing kindergartners are blowing up on line. Mr. Sorto's class at the Kipp Promise Academy in Northeast D.C. are getting millions of views on Facebook for their dancing.
WUSA 7:27 PM. EDT April 27, 2017
