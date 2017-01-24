Customer leaves generous tip, message of unity at DC restaurant

(Photo: Bus Boys and Poets IG)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) -- A customer at a local D.C. restaurant left a generous tip and "lovely" message of unity behind, just days after President Trump's inauguration and the Women's March.

Bus Boys and Poets located on 14th St in NW, D.C. posted the $72.50 bill on their Instagram account Tuesday afternoon. The generous customer left a tip of $450 and in addition a message encouraging everyone to smile despite their differences.

"We may come from different cultures and may disagree on certain issues, but if everyone would share their smile and kindness like you our country will come together as a people. Not race, not gender, just American."

tt We rise by lifting others. A lovely act of kindness by a guest yesterday ❤️🇺🇸 A photo posted by Busboys and Poets (@busboysandpoets) on Jan 24, 2017 at 6:11am PST

