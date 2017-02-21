WUSA
Close

Overnight derailed work car causes crowding, delays on Red Line

WUSA 8:14 AM. EST February 21, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) -- Metro riders on the Red line dealt with crowding and delays Tuesday morning due to an overnight derailed work car. 

Trains were single tracking between NoMa and Judiciary Square. The Red line was experiencing delays, according to Metro. MARC and VRE riders dealt with crowding at Union Station. 

The derailed work car has been removed from the rails, Metro said. 

 

 

 

 

(© 2017 WUSA)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories