Overnight derailed work car causes crowding, delays on Red Line

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) -- Metro riders on the Red line dealt with crowding and delays Tuesday morning due to an overnight derailed work car.

Trains were single tracking between NoMa and Judiciary Square. The Red line was experiencing delays, according to Metro. MARC and VRE riders dealt with crowding at Union Station.

The derailed work car has been removed from the rails, Metro said.

