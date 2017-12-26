Crossing guard struck by hit-and-run driver, fundraiser launched

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Less than a week after being struck by a hit-and-run driver, Jawan Thompson, a crossing guard for D.C. Public Schools, knows she's fortunate.

"I'm lucky to be alive," she said.

The hit-and-run happened on December 20, on Georgia Avenue at Farragut Street, NW, around 7:00 a.m. Thompson was helping kids cross the street, near the West Education Campus when a blue sedan hit her.

"I woke up and went to work one way," she said. "And I came home another way."

Thompson said she has numerous broken bones, including her tailbone, and a shattered pelvis. She now needs full-time assistants while she heals, and said she hasn't slept for days.

"I never thought I would be walking with a walker," she said. "I never thought I would need assistance to do something as simple as using the bathroom."

While Thompson was attempting to stay positive, she couldn't help but get emotional, when talking about the driver.

"Just do the right thing," she said. "And just turn yourself in."

While Thompson remains in severe pain, she said she was comforted by the community coming together to help her. A GoFundMepage was created for her and has already raised over $4,100. The end goal is to raise $5,000 for her medical costs.

"I never knew that I stood there on that corner," she said. "And people noticed me the way that she did."

If anyone has any additional information regarding this case, please call 202-727-9099.

