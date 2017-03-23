'Critters for a Cure' help local woman in cancer battle

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A cancer diagnosis can be devastating and turn a person's life upside down.

One day you are a healthy person living your day-to-day life, then in the blink of an eye, you are spending your days in the hospital, weak from treatments, left with big medical bills, and without anyone to care for your pets at home.

That is where Critters for the Cure comes in.

Critters for a Cure has provided dozens of women with emergency financial help as they battle cancer.

Clancy Kress started the group when she watched her close friend fight cancer. Kress helped local resident Vickie Dorsey when she was diagnosed with Stage 4 Ovarian cancer in March of 2016.

“My mother is a senior, she is a widow. So for me to talk to her about these concerns, it’s very emotional,” said Kress. “Clancy is there to be the tough love, the pragmatic person I need when I need to talk about things… It has helped me a lot. When I did need some money to tie me over until my disability kicked is, she was able to give me money to keep my cell phone on and pay my insurance.”

WUSA9’s Debra Alfarone is emceeing a fundraiser for Critters for the Cure Friday night, March 24 at the Ballroom in Bethesda featuring the HUBCAPS. For more information, click here.

