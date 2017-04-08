CRITICALLY MISSING: 16-year-old girl from Southeast D.C.

(Photo: Metropolitan Police Department) (Photo: MPD)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The Metropolitan Police need the public’s help finding a 16-year-old girl who went missing from Southeast D.C. on April 7.

Sade Williams was last seen in the 5500 block of Call Place in Southeast D.C.

She is described as a black female, 5’6” tall, 175 pounds with a medium complexion with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing tan school uniform pants.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Sade Williams is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.

