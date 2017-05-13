CRITICAL MISSING: 62-year-old D.C. woman

(Photo: MPD) (Photo: MPD)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The Metropolitan Police Department needs the public’s help finding a missing 62-year-old woman who was last seen on Tuesday, May 9.

Linda Harris was last seen in the 1900 block of Massachusetts Avenue in Southeast D.C.

She is described as a black female with dark complexion, 5’5” tall and 250 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt, black pants, and blue and black tennis shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Linda Harris is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.

