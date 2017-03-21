WUSA
Close

Firefighter safe & accounted for in DC house fire

WUSA 6:53 AM. EDT March 22, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A firefighter is safe and accounted for Wednesday morning after responding to a house fire in Northwest, D.C.

DC Fire and Rescue is responding to the three-alarm house fire in the 5800 block Colorado Ave NW.

3 alarms now on Colorado Ave NW. Had a Mayday ((firefighter in distress) who is now accounted for and safe. pic.twitter.com/ywfMPVsFAa

© 2017 WUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories