(DC Fire and EMS)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A firefighter is safe and accounted for Wednesday morning after responding to a house fire in Northwest, D.C.

DC Fire and Rescue is responding to the three-alarm house fire in the 5800 block Colorado Ave NW.

3 alarms now on Colorado Ave NW. Had a Mayday ((firefighter in distress) who is now accounted for and safe. pic.twitter.com/ywfMPVsFAa

— DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) March 22, 2017

© 2017 WUSA-TV