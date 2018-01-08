WUSA
Close
Closings Alert 32 closing alerts
Weather Alert 40 weather alerts
Close

2 boats catch fire at marina in Southwest, DC

Arielle Buchmann , WUSA 8:57 AM. EST January 08, 2018

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Crews knocked out a fire involving two boats at the James Creek Marina in Southwest, D.C. Monday morning. 

Both of the boats that were on fire submerged. 

Hazmat teams are dealing with the unburned fuel in the waterway. Crews are also looking into the cause of the fire. 

No injuries were reported. 

© 2018 WUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories