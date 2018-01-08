2 boats catch fire at marina in Southwest, DC

(Photo: DC Fire and EMS)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Crews knocked out a fire involving two boats at the James Creek Marina in Southwest, D.C. Monday morning.

Both of the boats that were on fire submerged.

Hazmat teams are dealing with the unburned fuel in the waterway. Crews are also looking into the cause of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

James Creek Marina Fire under control. #DCsBravest prevented fire from spreading to adjacent boats. Both vessels that were on fire are submerged. We will work with partners from @USCG & @DOEE_DC to deal with fuel in waterway. Investigators on scene to determine cause. pic.twitter.com/QdYqfiXyYG — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) January 8, 2018

