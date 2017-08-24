Construction worker dies after falling 8 stories in DC

Crime scene tape (Photo: WUSA)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A construction worker has died after authorities say the victim fell eight stories in Northeast, D.C. on Thursday.

It happened around 2:18 p.m. along the unit block of N Street NE.

Upon arrival, fire officials say firefighters found an adult that had fallen eight stories. Officials say the victim died at the scene.

No further information has been released at this time.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

