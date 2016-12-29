Community garden to pay tribute to Tricia McCauley

BOWIE, MD. (WUSA9) - Less than a week after Tricia McCauley was found dead, murdered for apparently no reason, her friends are coming together to create a tribute for her. Since McCauley had a passion for herbalism, the study of medicinal herbs, they believe it's fitting to create a community garden in her name.

Ashley Litecky, a close friend and the owner of Sky House Yoga, said that this is all to help the community cope with the grief, and to remember the positive legacy of McCauley.

"I was just mad," she said, talking about when she first heard the news. "Just mad. Just mad that someone would take her. And extinguish such a bright light."

McCauley was well-known in the area for her three main passions: Acting, yoga, and herbalism. Litecky said that the two of them had talked many times about this planned garden, and said that McCauley was supposed to help her create it this summer. With her now gone, Litecky said it will be a fitting tribute.

"I think she'd have loved it," she said. "I think she'd love that people were coming together to gather around plants. And in her honor. And that's something was being done. Tricia was a woman of action. She was never standing still."

The community garden will be made up of medicinal herbs, which was the focus for McCauley. It will also have a memorial to Tricia in one corner.

"We love you so much," Litecky said. "We miss you. But we're not going to stop this work, and we're not going to be afraid. I know you were never afraid living in the city, and we're not going to be afraid. We're going to pick up, and we're going to continue this work."

The work is set to begin in March, and is expected to be complete by June.