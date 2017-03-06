Comet Ping Pong suspect heads to court

Courtesy: The Washington Post

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The man accused of firing a gun inside the Comet Ping Pong restaurant heads back to court Monday afternoon.

RELATED: Suspect carrying assault rifle arrested near Comet Ping Pong

Twenty-eight-year-old Edgar Welch from North Carolina has pleaded not guilty after going to the D.C. pizza restaurant with a gun because he believed a child sex ring was operating in its basement after he read about it online.

He's charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, possessing a firearm during a felony, and transporting that gun and ammo across state lines.

RELATED: Comet Ping Pong suspect answers questions

Court officials say its possible a trial date could be set.

(© 2017 WUSA)