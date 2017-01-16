Children learn about MLK's legacy at his DC memorial

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Hundreds of people flocked to the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial on Monday to celebrate MLK Day and teach their children about King’s legacy.

Mocktar Akala flew from Ohio with his three young children.

"We flew from Columbus, Ohio to here just for this moment,” Akala said. "We fly at 9:00. We were here at 11 [am]."

Akala told WUSA9 he hoped to show his children that Monday isn’t merely a break from school – it’s about something much more.

As he walked around the monument looking at quotes from King, he had his children read them.

"I do not read it for them. I have them read it, and then I ask them exactly what they understand from those words. Because Martin Luther King didn't have no army. He didn't have no police. All he had is those words," Akala explained.

Many families came to the memorial with the same idea as the Akalas.

Indy Akpan brought her nephews and niece, and also had them read the various inscriptions.

"They needed to understand what they're doing for the holiday. The reason they have the holiday off,” Akpan said. "They may not memorize it right now but somewhere along the line it's going to ring."

