Child left in car seat with bag of clothes in DC

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A person abandoned in a child in the District on Thursday, police said.
A woman told police she saw someone leaving the baby in a car seat with a bag of clothing.
After the woman called police, the child was transported to Child and Family Services Agency.
It is unclear why the child was left. Police are working to determine who left the child.
The investigation continues.
© 2017 WUSA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs