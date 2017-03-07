Cherry blossoms closer to blooming in DC

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Washington's beloved cherry blossoms are one step closer to putting on a show.

On Tuesday, the National Park Service tweeted the florets reached the third stage of six on the way to peak bloom.

The mild winter temperatures have sprouted concerns—and a prediction—that the cherry trees will bloom earlier than ever before this year. The blossoms are expected to reach peak bloom March 14 to 17.

The trees go through 6 stages to reach peak bloom; we're already at stage 3. Follow the bloom watch at https://t.co/iLTfGmADeZ #BlossomChat pic.twitter.com/YyTXYrmXt2 — National Mall NPS (@NationalMallNPS) March 7, 2017

However, with a temperature drop expected this weekend, there's a concern the colder weather could slow down the blossoming process.

Peak bloom is usually when 70 percent of the cherry trees begin blossoming around the Tidal Basin. The blossoms typically remain on the trees for 10 days following their initial bloom.

The highly anticipated annual National Cherry Blossom Festival will take place March 15 to April 2 and the events are free for all.

