Cherry blossoms peak bloom expected this weekend

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Bloom watch is almost over for the famed cherry blossoms on the tidal basin after the National Park Service predicted the cherry trees will reach peak bloom as soon as Saturday.

“We were hoping the weather would be a little better for the cherry blossoms, but we still get to see them,” Mark Sullivan said.

The NPS said the trees are nearly at peak bloom despite delays and destruction from crippling temperatures.

PREVIOUS STORY: Cold destroys one-third of cherry blossoms, 'brilliant display' still expected

“We lost about 50 PERCENT of the yoshino blossoms that were just about to come out when that cold snap hit,” Mike Litterest, spokesperson with the National Park Service, said.

While the park service looked at the glass half full, Litterest said things will definitely look a little different this year.

“You might notice the colors are a little less dense or there are some darker areas where the blossoms already died,” he explained.

RELATED: National Cherry Blossom Festival schedule of events

“What I see-- I'm happy with what I see now that I've come here,” Nischala Aamidala, who lives in Fairfax, said.

“I think that it's really, really cool to see all of these cherry blossoms. I know a little history about them,” Davion Russell, who used to live in Japan, said. “I think that they are very, very similar. These look like well taken care of trees.

© 2017 WUSA-TV