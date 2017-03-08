Cherry blossom peak bloom pushed back

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 08: Cherry blossoms bloom on the edge of the Tidal Basin. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) (Photo: Win McNamee, 2013 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - D.C.’s famous cherry blossoms trees will bloom later than originally thought.

Wednesday afternoon the National Park Service pushed back the peak bloom dates by five days.

The new start of the peak bloom period is March 19 to March 22.

NPS said recent temperature data and colder than average weather this weekend prompted the change.

LATEST WEATHER FORECAST

Previously, there was speculation the mild winter would prompt the earliest bloom on record for Washington’s famous cherry trees. The previous projected peak bloom for the trees this year was March 14 to 17. The earliest recorded peak bloom ever is March 15.

READ MORE: National Cherry Blossom Festival schedule of events

Peak bloom is defined as the day when 70 percent of the Yoshino cherry trees around the city's Tidal Basin are blossoming. Once peak bloom is reached, the blossoms can remain on the trees from four to 10 days.

© 2017 WUSA-TV