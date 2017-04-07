WASHINTON (WUSA9) - The Cherry Blossom Parade kicks off Saturday in D.C., but not without some traffic troubles and street closures.

The parade will start on the National Mall and continue westbound on Constitution Avenue, N.W. from 7th Street to 20th Street, N.W., where the parade ends.These road closures will begin as early as 3 a.m. Saturday and will end at 1 p.m.

The following times and locations of these road closures were posted by the Maryland Police Department.

Early closure 3:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

7th Street between Constitution Ave N.W. and Independence Ave S.W.

Closures from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

9th Street between Pennsylvania Ave N.W. and Constitution Ave N.W.

10th Street between Pennsylvania Ave N.W. and Constitution Ave, N.W.

12th Street between Pennsylvania Ave N.W. and Independence Ave S.W. / S.E. S.W freeway

14th Street between Pennsylvania Ave N.W. to Independence Ave S.W.

14th Street Bridge ( inbound) all traffic sent to I395 freeway S.W.

15th Street between “E” Street to Constitution Ave N.W.

17th Street between New York Ave N.W. to Independence Ave. S.W.

19th Street between “E” Street to Constitution Ave N.W.

Virginia Ave between 20th Street to Constitution Ave. N.W.

Access to the 12th Street Tunnel can be made by using the I-395 ramp S.W. Drivers in the area should expect delays and, if possible, use alternate routes.These street closings are subject to change without notice based upon unanticipated events and prevailing conditions.

