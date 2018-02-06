WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - You know the saying “food is love?” On Tuesday night, the food was top-notch, and the love was channeled into helping those without a lot, many right here at home.

A dozen celebrity chefs from the hottest restaurants from around the country cooked. People paid big bucks for a seat at their table. The money raised goes to programs aimed at bringing an end to poverty.

"Really we're trying to break that cycle of poverty, so to get people out of hunger, to get them job training, to get them the education they need to really help them find a way so that the cycle is broken," said Paul Mamalian, President of the HMSHost Foundation.

The event is called Chef's Table. This is the first annual event. It’s at Union Market's Dock 5, and it's the brainchild of a foundation behind a company called HMS Host. If you’ve never heard of them, they’re the company behind restaurants like Kapnos, inside airports like DCA.

"One thing we can do is donate our time, and our cooking ability to give back for a great charity like this. I think that's great. and that's why I do it," said George Pagonis, Kapnos' star chef.

Danny Lee of ChIKo welcomed guests at his table. He's making a feast.

"Any time we get offered to do a big charity dinner, like this we jump at the opportunity," he said.



The event raised more than $250,000.

